California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

By FOX 12 Staff
Oct. 27, 2022
DOUGLAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Charles and Kathleen Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome.

The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border.

Both of the couple’s cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes.

Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes.

They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240.

