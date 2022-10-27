Centennial shooting ruled homicide as victim dies in hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a man injured in gunfire last week in the Centennial Neighborhood has died.

East Precinct officers first responded at 8:40 p.m. to the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street on Oct. 18 to reports of a person shot in a department store parking lot. The victim, identified as Ian L. Beyers, 30, was critically injured and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Detectives were notified Tuesday that Beyers had died, and the cause of death was determined as delayed complications from a gunshot wound.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, they’re asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0449 or Detective Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 22-280332.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.