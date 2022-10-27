A dry day Thursday! Then plenty of rain Friday

It’s been a mainly cloudy day but we didn’t get much rain after lunchtime. There are still a few light showers roaming around, but we’ll be more dry than wet tonight. Temperatures dip well down into the 40s too.

After a chilly morning commute with areas of fog Thursday morning, we have a very nice day ahead! We stay dry and temperatures warm into the 60s by mid-afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Then a wet cold front moves through NW Oregon and SW Washington Friday. That will be a cool and wet day. But the good news is that much of the rain may be out of here in time for Friday night football games!

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

The next organized system moves inland late Sunday through at least midday on Halloween. We may get lucky and just have a few light showers around for Trick-or-Treat time Monday evening. Then it’s back to cool/showery weather through the middle of next week.

