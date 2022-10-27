A dry day Thursday! Then plenty of rain Friday
Halloween COULD see some dry weather at Trick-or-Treat time
It’s been a mainly cloudy day but we didn’t get much rain after lunchtime. There are still a few light showers roaming around, but we’ll be more dry than wet tonight. Temperatures dip well down into the 40s too.
After a chilly morning commute with areas of fog Thursday morning, we have a very nice day ahead! We stay dry and temperatures warm into the 60s by mid-afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Then a wet cold front moves through NW Oregon and SW Washington Friday. That will be a cool and wet day. But the good news is that much of the rain may be out of here in time for Friday night football games!
The next organized system moves inland late Sunday through at least midday on Halloween. We may get lucky and just have a few light showers around for Trick-or-Treat time Monday evening. Then it’s back to cool/showery weather through the middle of next week.
