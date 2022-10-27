Dry Thursday Ahead, Turning Wet Again Friday

Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to the day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Mid & upper level clouds are streaming overhead. If these clouds clear out an hour or two before sunrise, we could have widespread fog form across our western valleys. Prepare for at least patchy fog on your morning commute. Any fog that forms should quickly clear out to sunshine. Thanks to a mostly sunny day & a mild southerly wind, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 60s. Today will be our warmest day of the next week, so take advantage of it!

A plume of moisture will collide with a slow-moving cold front on Friday, resulting in a steady period of light to moderate rain. Due to cloudy skies & rainy conditions, temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Snow levels will be relatively high on Friday, in the ballpark of 7,000-8,000 feet. The Cascade Passes will just be wet (as opposed to snowy like yesterday). A few showers will linger into early Saturday, but the forecast is trending much drier for the weekend. We probably won’t have a ton of sunshine out there, but temperatures will be nice and mild. Expect highs in the upper 50s and low 60s this weekend, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

A deep trough of low pressure will drop southward over the region early next week, resulting in more rain and mountain snow. This system will usher in cooler air, so expect highs to dip into the upper 40s and low 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.