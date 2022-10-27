Head-on crash between motorcycle and van leaves man dead on Highway 30
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:07 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash between a motorcycle and a van left a man dead Wednesday afternoon on Highway 30, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the crash at milepost 66 near Rowena. The motorcycle was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, it drifted into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed head-on with a Sprinter Van.
The motorcycle rider, 32-year-old Stefan Lovewell from the Dalles, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the van were not injured.
