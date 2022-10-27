Jennifer Lawrence partners with grassroots organization to push Portland’s Charter Reform measure on the November Ballot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Actress Jennifer Lawrence made a video in partnership with RepresentUs, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization focused on ending political corruption, to advocate for a measure on the November ballot that would change Portland’s City Council.

WE CAN GIVE VOTERS REAL CHOICES » Hey, I’m Jennifer Lawrence with RepresentUs, and I want to tell you about Portland’s Charter Reform Measure – a ballot measure that can bring real change to Portland’s government. A huge part of this measure is Ranked Choice Voting. Voters will never have to feel like they’re “wasting” their vote again – because they’ll be able to rank candidates in order of preference. It will save Portland time, money, and make elections more equitable. Learn more » Posted by RepresentUs on Tuesday, October 25, 2022

The Chater Reform Measure would change how Portlanders vote for their City Council members, the number of City Council seats and the job description of the Mayor and the City Council members.

If passed, the measure would allow voters to vote for city commissioners in order of preference by ranking them. This would change the process to elect commissioners in one election rather than primaries.

The measure would also increase Portland’s City Council from five representatives to 12 representatives. The elections would be held in four new city districts.

“This measure is designed to get Portland’s government working for the people again,” said Lawrence in the Facebook video. “These policies hold politicians accountable and make Portland’s government more effective and transparent.”

