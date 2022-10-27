Man sentenced to federal prison for using a stolen identity to try to buy $80 thousand luxury car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Georgia was sentenced to federal prison in Portland Thursday for using stolen identities to get food stamps and try to buy a luxury vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon.

According to court documents, in April 2019, 38-year-old Mackenzie Braswell Sherman used someone’s personal information to apply for SNAP benefits. The application was approved, and he received more than $1 thousand in food stamps.

A few months later, in October, Sherman tried to use the personal information of another person to get a car loan to buy a Mercedes Benz worth nearly $80,000. Employees at the car dealership called police and Sherman was arrested.

When officers searched his car, they found documents with the personal information of multiple victims. They also found fraudulent bank cards and a card reader. An investigation revealed that Sherman opened or tried to open multiple accounts with different banks using stolen personal information. One bank lost more than $1800 when Sherman deposited fake checks into one of his fake accounts.

In January 2020, a federal grand jury in Portland indicted Sherman with aggravated identity theft, theft of government funds, social security fraud and access device fraud. In September of this year, Sherman pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft.

On Thursday, Sherman was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison and one year of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.