Medford man previously convicted of child rape, sentenced for having 4,500 child porn files

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man previously convicted of raping a child was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 13 years in federal prison for having 4,500 photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon.

According to court documents, 46-year-old Jacob Lee Holt was sentenced to 162 months in federal prison and a life term of supervised release.

In 2007, Holt was convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl at a party in 2001 and sentenced to 30 days in prison and three years’ probation by Klamath County Circuit Court.

Then about 13 years later, investigators said Kik Messenger, and instant messaging app first reported that a user shared child sexual abuse material. Investigators then traced the account to Holt and determined some of the images included victims identified by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police searched Holt’s residence in March 2020 and seized six digital devices. Police said three devices contained thousands of images and videos with violent child sexual abuse involving infants, toddlers, sadomasochistic conduct, and bestiality.

On March 30, 2020, Holt was charged with receipt and possession of child pornography. Later, on August 20, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the same charges.

Holt pleaded guilty on November 24, 2020.

