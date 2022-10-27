Milwaukie High School gun scare turns out to be umbrella

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - A perceived gun threat at Milwaukie High School on Wednesday turned out to be nothing more than an umbrella.

According to a statement from the Milwaukie Police Department, officers received a report of a person with a rifle inside Milwaukie High School from school staff who heard it from a student. The person was described as wearing all dark clothing, a camouflage face mask, and a backpack with a rifle attached to it, or sticking out of it.

School staff initially believed the threat was credible and immediately called 911 which prompted a lockdown of the campus at 11:49 a.m. By 11:51 a.m. officers were inside the school looking for a suspect.

By 11:53 AM, the School Resource Officer had located the person who was reported to have the rifle. The item, which was originally thought to be a rifle, was actually a long black umbrella fastened to the student’s backpack. The umbrella had a silver metal tip, which could have made it look like a rifle. The student with the umbrella cooperated immediately.

Police and school staff collectively decided to continue with a full search of the school, in an abundance of caution, to ensure there was no one with a rifle at the school.

At 12:34 p.m. the lockdown was cleared. The student who initially reported this to the school staff was sincerely concerned and absolutely did the right thing under the circumstances, police said.

Police remained at the school after the incident to assist Milwaukie High School staff and talk with students and parents.

