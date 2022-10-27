Natural gas prices are about to increase for PNW customers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Starting next month, NW Natural customers will see an increase in the cost of their gas bills. But the utility company says its customers will still be paying less than they did 15 years ago.

In a statement on Thursday, the company blamed the increase on energy market disruptions and inflation.

NW National said the average residential customer can expect to see about a $14 per month increase on their bill. Rates for the average small-commercial customer will be about $56 more a month.

The company said despite the increase, its customers will still be paying less than they were 15 years ago.

“Despite this period of extraordinary market conditions, NW Natural customers will still be paying less than they did 15 years ago for their natural gas bills. That’s because NW Natural has taken several steps to maximize affordability, such as locking in gas purchases at lower rates, smart investments in energy storage, and energy efficiency measures.”

NW Natural is a local distribution company that currently provides natural gas service to approximately 2.5 million people in more than 140 communities through more than 790,000 meters in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

