Oregon Zoo welcomes new crocodile monitor

A crocodile monitor, nicknamed “Johnny 5,” is making himself at home in the Predators habitat.
A crocodile monitor, nicknamed "Johnny 5," is making himself at home in the Predators habitat.(Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A new, giant lizard has moved into the Oregon Zoo’s Predators habitat.

The zoo says it welcomed “Johnny 5″ in late September from the Honolulu Zoo. He’s nicknamed Johnny 5 because he was the fifth in his clutch to hatch.

Crocodile monitors live in the swamps and lowland forests of New Guinea and its surrounding islands. At up to 9 feet in length, they’re one of the longest lizard species in the world.

“Crocodile monitors are great climbers and swimmers,” said Steve Hash, a keeper in the zoo’s reptile and amphibian area. “Guests will have a lot of fun getting to know Johnny 5 and seeing him in his new habitat.”

The zoo says Johnny 5′s move to Portland was recommended by the Species Survival Plan for crocodile monitors. In the wild, the species is threatened by hunting, habitat loss and human encroachment. They’re also at risk from the illegal pet trade.

Zoo visitors can now see Johnny 5 in the Predators habitat, located between lions and dwarf mongooses.

