Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new report shows Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race is now “leaning Republican.”

The data from a non-partisan national election forecast study is a major change from earlier reports showing the race was a toss-up.

District 5 was just re-drawn and now stretches from part of southeast Portland all the way to Bend, and is getting national attention.

We spoke with both candidates to see their thoughts and why they deserve a vote.

Democrat candidate Jamie Mcleod-Skinner, a small business owner and regional emergency coordinator, says the forecast may be nationally, but on the ground it’s different.

“They did the same thing in the primary. No one gave us a hope and prayer in the primary. The fact that we were seen as a toss-up race by virtually every source, it’s really going to come down to what’s on the ground,” said McLeod-Skinner.

Republican candidate Lori Chavez-Deremer, a businesswoman, and former mayor of Happy Valley says this forecast is no surprise.

“Safe streets, economic development, economic growth, keep taxes low, pay off our debts, and be accountable. Those are the things I focused on as mayor, and now that’s what’s playing out in races just like this one,” said Chavez-Deremer.

So what does each stand for and why do they deserve your vote?

Democrat candidate Jamie Mcleod-Skinners response:

“We all want to be able to put a roof over our heads and food on our tables. We want opportunities for our kids, we want health care for our families that are sick, we don’t want our homes to burn down we want safe communities, that’s what it’s about and I’ve got a track record, especially in central Oregon of working across the divide, to address and get the job done.”

Republican candidate Lori Chavez-Deremer’s response:

“If the winds are in my face, I’m good for District 5 because I am thoughtful, I do have a proven track record, I’ve kept taxes low, I’ve grown the economy, I’ve paid attention to our youth, created more educational opportunities for our kids right here in Happy Valley, and I’ll do the same in congress.”

Political experts say Democrats currently have the upper hand in voter registration for the district, but say it’s not by much, and that November will tell a lot. Adding that it’s really reasonable for either to win.

And when it came to the recent report, they say they haven’t seen any public polling and were unsure how they came up with the forecast.

“Honestly not really sure what triggered this for them. I’m not sure what event or fundraising might have had them switch, the broader context, is that the political party nationally seems to be leaning back to the Republicans,” said FOX 12′s Political Analyst John Horvick.

Election day is Thursday, Nov. 8, as results come in, FOX 12 will bring you the latest on the results.

