Police identify 26-year-old man killed in SE Portland shooting

Marquise T. Moore
Marquise T. Moore(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:37 PM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau has identified a man who died last week after a shooting in the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Thursday, Oct. 20, just before 11 p.m. near Southeast Henderson Street and Southeast 76th Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, but no victims were located.

A short time later, police said a man with a gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Marquise T. Moore, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-9773, or Detective Mike Jones at Michael.Jones@police.portlandoregon.gov.

