Student accused of 2 bomb threats at Clackamas middle school

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says a juvenile is in custody after sending email threats to a Clackamas middle school.

Rock Creek Middle School staff and North Clackamas School District officials alerted the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening after receiving an emailed bomb threat directed at Rock Creek Middle School.

An investigation was immediately launched by the school resource officer at Rock Creek Middle School and CCSO detectives.

Authorities say the threat was similar to an earlier email threat to the same middle school, received and investigated on Oct 13. That threat caused Rock Creek Middle School officials to evacuate the school out of an abundance of caution.

Officials then contacted the juvenile suspect Wednesday concerning the threats on Oct. 13 and 25 which were determined to be hoaxes.

The juvenile responsible for the threats was taken into custody and transported to the Clackamas County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center on two counts of Disorderly Conduct in the First Degree.

