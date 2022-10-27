Unredacted docs detail how DHS spied on 2020 Portland protesters

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Unredacted reports from the Department of Homeland Security show surveillance of 2020 protestors in Portland included lists of friends and family, travel history and social media among other compiled information.

The new details were revealed Thursday in a press release from Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden.

“Oregonians had a right to get a full accounting of the Trump Administration’s twisted efforts to provoke violence in Portland for his political gain,” Wyden said in the release. “Now the public knows much more about how political DHS officials spied on Oregonians for exercising their First Amendment right to protest and justified it with baseless conspiracy theories.”

Details of the extensive surveillance of Portland protestors comes primarily from the report, “Office of Intelligence and Analysis Operations in Portland,” by the DHS intelligence office in 2021. Wyden’s Office noted that while the report had been previously released, it had been heavily redacted up until Thursday.

Included among the report are proposals from the Department of Homeland Security to develop “Operational Background Reports” on everyone who attended protests, also referred to as “Baseball Cards.” While DHS did not go forward with the dossiers, it did create Operational Background Reports on people arrested for crimes unaffiliated with homeland security, Wyden’s Office states.

Also included in the report were past criminal history, travel history, derogatory information from DHS or Intelligence Community records and publicly available social media, the reports read. Draft dossiers also included friends and family of protesters as well.

Additionally, the report shows Acting Undersecretary for the Office of Intelligence and Analysis Brian Murphy ordered reports regarding Portland to use the term “Violent Antifa Anarchists Inspired” instead of a previously approved “violent opportunists.”

The report goes on to state Murphy was convinced of a coordinated effort to commit violence, believing the “Baseball Cards” would confirm suspicions that “a link existed amongst the arrestees” and the dossiers would “identify a single individual or group that was ‘masterminding’ the attacks.”

Murphy would later be reassigned from Intelligence and Analysis to a different position within the DHS following a leak of information in July 2020 that showed “I&A was conducting unauthorized and unlawful intelligence activities on protesters engaged in activities (vandalism of statues) that had nothing to do with homeland security.”

The report by DHS finishes by saying Intelligence & Analysis is a sector of DHS in need of repair. The department goes on to say while major faults can be pointed to a “toxic work environment” created by Murphy, identified issues predate his appointment.

