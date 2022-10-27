Washington County seizes drugs, cash from suspected cross-county drug trafficking ring.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Westside Interagency Narcotics team conducted a cross-county operation resulting in the seizure of large amounts of drugs and cash Wednesday, the county said in an announcement.

According to officials, the operation began at 7 a.m. Wednesday as eight search warrants were executed across Washington, Clackamas and Multnomah counties. The warrants were obtained as part of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization in the metro area, WCSO said.

During the operation, authorities seized $420,761 in cash, three pistols, three rifles, two pounds of heroin, two pounds of fentanyl powder, five pounds of methamphetamine, 12.7 grams of cocaine, and 11.5 pounds of M30 pills totaling more than 52,000 pills.

Authorities said one arrest was made and more arrests are expected to follow but at this time, no names are being released due to “the sensitive nature of [the] ongoing investigation.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.