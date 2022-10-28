1 dead after domestic incident involving ‘bladed weapon’ in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department says one person has died after a domestic violence incident with a bladed weapon Thursday.

Beaverton police say the incident occurred in the 12700 block of SW Tupelo Street and the victim is an adult female.

Authorities say the still-unidentified suspect is in custody.

This is developing news and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

