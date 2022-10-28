2 arrested after recovery of stolen cars, gun in Vancouver.

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies say reports of a parked car without license plates ended with two men in custody.

Deputies were first dispatched Oct. 19 to the 3500 block of NE 54th Street, Vancouver. According to deputies, they were familiar with the area, having located and observed stolen cars in the area before.

When deputies arrived, they found the reported car occupied by 42-year-old Ryan Smith. Deputies then spotted a second suspect, later identified as 22-year-old Jacob Fitzgerald.

Deputies say Fitzgerald resisted arrest, fleeing the scene while a deputy followed behind, successfully taking him into custody. Deputies then learned Fitzgerald had five warrants for his arrest from Washington County and Multnomah County.

Along with two recovered stolen cars, deputies also found one handgun reported stolen from California and a second handgun with its serial number removed with a 30-round extended magazine.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful firearm possession, and possession of a stolen firearm.

Along with his arrest warrants, Fitzgerald was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Both stolen vehicles were returned to the owners.

