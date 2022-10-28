3 injured in ‘serious’ 2 car crash in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - At least three people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Friday, according to Metro West Ambulance on Twitter.

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded to Southeast Ninth Avenue and Southeast Walnut Street shortly after noon.

Emergency responders initially requested three ambulances, according to Metro West. Shortly after 1 p.m., Responders called for a fourth ambulance.

The public is asked to avoid the area Friday afternoon.

