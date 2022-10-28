Beaverton man arrested, accused of killing elderly mother with sword

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Beaverton Police Department arrested a 41-year-old man after his elderly mother was found dead early Thursday evening.

Beaverton police were first dispatched around 4:15 p.m. to reports of an assault involving a sword at a home in the 12700 block of Southwest Tupelo Lane. Officers arrived and found 73-year-old Audrey Schaff suffering from multiple stab wounds. Schaff was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said Schaff’s son, Jason Lee Nye, lived at the home on SW Tupelo and was there when officers arrived. Nye was taken into custody and later arrested for his mother’s death.

According to police, investigators found two weapons - a knife and a sword - that were believed to be used in the murder.

Nye was booked into the Washington County Jail for second-degree murder. He will be arraigned Friday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released by police at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.