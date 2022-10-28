Drier & Warmer Weekend Ahead

It sure has been a wet day, but we should be a bit drier going into this evening. We are still likely to see a few showers tonight though. We will dry out overnight and start tomorrow mostly dry, but cloudy. Through the day we are going to see a mix of sun and clouds and we will remain mostly dry, but a stray shower can’t be counted out. The drier weather continues into Sunday, with cloudy skies. This weekend will be slightly warmer, with highs right around 60.

Heading into next week, we see the rain return for you Halloween on Monday. It looks like it will be a wet day and as the end of the weekend approaches, we’ll have a better grasp on what times we’ll see rain and how that could affect the evening for all the trick-or-treaters. Highs will be cool again Monday, topping out in the mid 50s.

November is then going to start on a very cool note! Both Tuesday and Wednesday will have highs right around 50. We’ll see showers likely Tuesday, but then a much drier day Wednesday with just a shower or two possible. Overnight lows during this time will also be cooling down significantly and we’ll see lows in the low 40s or potentially even upper 30s. The showery and rainy weather picks back up Thursday and continues into Friday. At this point temperatures will be back to the mid 50s.

