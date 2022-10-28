Driver causes mayhem in Eugene: leading officers on chase, crashing into police cars

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was arrested Thursday afternoon after driving recklessly, leading police on a chase, and crashing into multiple police vehicles, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Shortly after 1 p.m. a man was reported at 1126 Hwy. 99 North stumbling around the lot, trying to go into businesses, and taking flowers out of his vehicle and throwing them around.

Around 1:30 p.m. there was another call reporting the same man in a vehicle at Gilbert Shopping Center who was getting in and out of a car, stabbing at it with an item, driving recklessly, and throwing trash out of his vehicle. He was reported to have almost crashed into a building before leaving from the area.

SEE ALSO: Man arrested in Medford after ramming police car, barricading himself in warehouse

Eugene Police officers were dispatched to find the driver as more calls came in to dispatch reporting the driver’s car nearly struck other vehicles and a bicyclist, was driving at high speed and driving in the wrong lane. Schools in the area were notified of the safety risk and additional officers were called out due to the escalating threat.

A chase was authorized and during this, the driver was reported to have run into multiple police vehicles. One officer sustained minor injuries.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland

In addition, a train in the area was stopped. Police were finally able to forcefully stop the driver’s car near KR Nielson Road. The driver fled and multiple officers pursued him on foot through thick blackberries. The suspect was taken into custody at 2:28 p.m.

Police did not release the suspect’s name or what charges they are facing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.