Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham: Police

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A drowsy driver plowed their pickup truck through the wall of Shari’s Café & Pies in Gresham on Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson with the Gresham Police Department, the accident happened around 1:17 p.m. at the restaurant location on Highland Drive.

Preliminary reports suggested that no one inside the restaurant was injured.

An ambulance was called for the driver but their injuries were described as minor.

A police spokesperson said the driver may have been drowsy, but not under the influence of intoxicants.

There’s no word on how long the Shari’s location would be closed.

