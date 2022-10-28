Man arrested in Medford after ramming police car, barricading himself in warehouse

MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Thursday after ramming a police car and barricading himself in a warehouse while trying to escape, according to the Medford Police Department.

Police originally responded to a report of a possible stolen car at 7:20 a.m. in the area of Crater Lake Avenue and Jackson Street. The report said the suspect was armed.

Officers located the car and made a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Walgreens. The driver, identified as 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger, provided false information. Then, as the second officer arrived, Tiger rammed a patrol car and fled the scene.

He then crashed the car at the intersection of North Ross Lane and Rossanley Drive and fled on foot into an industrial complex.

Witnesses saw Tiger enter a warehouse. MPD officers quickly set up a perimeter around the building and ensured that there were no employees in that building. A SWAT Team, Drone Team, and Crisis Negotiation Team all soon arrived at the scene.

The SWAT Team entered the warehouse and immediately saw Tiger who fired one round before fleeing deeper into the building. As the SWAT Team exited the building, Tiger opened a side door and fired more shots before retreating back into the warehouse.

The Crisis Negotiation Team, made contact with Tiger to try to safely resolve the incident. Around 4:30 p.m., Tiger surrendered and was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on charges of hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon and criminal mischief. Tigar also had multiple outstanding felony warrants including a parole violation in Ohio and a weapons offense in California.

