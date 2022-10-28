Man found guilty after killing people living on his NE Portland property

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man has been found guilty of murder after shooting two people living on inherited property.

According to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Reza Chehrazi Mardani, 68, took over the property in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast 74th Avenue after his brother’s death in 2018.

The victims in the case had been given permission to live on the property in an RV by Mardani’s brother, prior to his death, the D.A.’s office said.

After inheriting the property, Mardani told the victims to leave, unsuccessfully attempting to remove them.

D.A.’s Office said in 2019, Mardani shot both victims, killing the male and the couple’s pet. The female victim initially survived but later died from complications from the gunshot wound in 2021.

Officials said two firearms were used in the shooting after the first one jammed. Police added when they arrived at the scene, the male victim was covered by a tarp in the yard with a rock on top to prevent it from blowing away. The female was found wounded inside the RV.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing Mardani state his intentions to kill the two if they continued living on the property, while text messages showed he was seeking to purchase firearms leading up to the shooting.

Mardani was found guilty Friday on seven counts:

Murder in the Second Degree

Attempted Murder in the First Degree

Assault in the first degree

Two counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Aggravated Abuse of an Animal in the Second Degree

Animal Abuse in the First Degree

The D.A.’s Office said sentencing for Mardani will be scheduled at a later time.

