Man sentenced for defrauding elderly Roseburg man of $1 million

ROSEBURG, Ore. (KPTV) - A 43-year-old man was sentenced Friday for his role in defrauding an elderly Roseburg man of $1 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon.

Thomas Gerard Mautone, a former New Jersey resident, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and three years of supervised released. He was also ordered to pay $1 million in restitution to the victim.

The U.S. attorney’s office, citing court documents and trial testimony, said Mautone was one of five people who perpetrated a scheme to convince an elderly man to invest in a fraudulent high-yield international investment scam.

For several months in 2015, Mautone and his co-defendants contacted the victim frequently and repeatedly attempted to assure him, through a series of increasingly intimidating and pressure-laden communications, of the investment opportunity’s legitimacy, low risk, and promised returns, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

In Dec. 2015, the victim wired $1 million to a bank account in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, which was controlled by a co-defendant who immediately withdrew the money and used it to purchase gold from a jewelry store, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

The victim never saw his money again, nor did he receive the promised investment returns.

In June 2017, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned a six-count indictment charging Mautone and the co-defendants with wire fraud. Mautone was convicted at trial by a jury in May of this year.

The U.S. attorney’s office said the other co-defendants all pleaded guilty and were sentenced for their roles in the scheme.

