Pedestrian critically injured by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash in the Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood Thursday evening.

At about 8:48 p.m., Central Precinct officers were called out to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 3000 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Officers arrived to the scene and found a person with critical injuries. The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver who hit the pedestrian fled the scene and has not been located. A description of the suspect vehicle and driver has not been released.

The Major Crash Team is leading the investigation. Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed between Southeast 26th Avenue and Southeast 31st Avenue during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-288295.

