Portland man charged with attempted murder in Mt. Scott-Arleta shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in the Mt. Scott-Arleta neighborhood last month.

East Precinct officers with the Portland Police Bureau first responded Sept. 24 to reports of a shooting and car crash at Southeast Foster Road and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Arriving officers learned a suspect fired at a 52-year-old victim in a nearby parking lot.

The victim left the scene and was taken by a private car to the hospital. Investigators later learned the victim was not shot but suffered minor, unnamed injuries trying to avoid gunfire.

Following the crash, the suspect later identified as Robert L. Hodges Jr., 56, of Portland, drove away but crashed into another car in the intersection. Police say no serious injuries were reported following the crash.

Hodges then fled the scene on foot, according to police.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, PPB arrested and charged Hodges with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.

Hodges was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center.

