PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A meet tenderizer in a Portland supermarket caught and trapped an employee’s hand on Thursday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard, where they found the employee’s right hand was entrapped with four fingers up to the second knuckle.

Firefighters used an angle grinder to cut into the machine and then pried it open to remove the hand.

The employee was taken to the OHSU trauma center.

[Warning: Graphic image below]

Portland supermarket employee’s hand caught, trapped by meat tenderizer (Portland Fire & Rescue)

