RAINY MORNING, DRY BY EVENING

Happy Friday morning! Rain has already arrived at the north end of the coast and is headed towards the metro, just in time for rush hour. Rain will taper off this afternoon and we expect at least a few sun breaks and a high of 56 degrees. Mostly cloudy with a couple of stray showers possible tomorrow, high 60. Mostly cloudy but mostly dry on Sunday, high 60. Be ready for rain at times on Halloween, high 58. The first 3 days of November will bring some scattered showers and cooler temperatures only reaching the low to mid 50s with lows eventually dipping into the upper 30s. If you have travel plans over the mountain passes this weekend, it will be an easier go with snow levels staying above the cascade passes.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.