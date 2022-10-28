Crash, spilled fuel closes Hwy 26 west of Banks

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on U.S. Highway 26 about 20 miles west of Banks closed the road in both directions Friday afternoon, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Authorities said the road will be closed for several hours Friday while crews clean up a significant fuel spill.

There is no local detour option, and people are asked to use an alternate route between Portland and the coast.

