Wet Friday, drier weekend

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Thursday was a fantastic day with lots of sunshine, no rain, and warmer temperatures in the lower 60s. We are between weather systems this evening so we’ll stay dry until almost sunrise Friday. Last night was the coldest in Portland so far this season (lower 40s), but we’ll be quite a bit warmer tonight due to the cloud cover.

The morning commute will be wet as a cold front arrives in the region. The rain won’t be heavy, but all of us will see at least light rain after 6-7am. Rain continues through lunchtime, but then tapers off quite a bit in the afternoon & evening. So the second half of your Friday will be significantly drier than the first half. High school football games will be mainly dry with just a sprinkle or shower here or there.

We have a mainly dry weekend ahead since we’ll be between weather systems once again. Expect lots of clouds both day, so it’ll have that cool, mainly cloudy October feel. Sunday should be totally dry.

We’re watching Halloween closely because it appears a wet system will be over the Pacific Northwest all day long. Some models are shifting most of the rain south of us once the critical evening hours arrive. Others think the front sits right over us during that time; that would make for a soaking wet Trick-or-Treat time!

Cool showers continue on and off the rest of next week.

