8 injured in apartment fire in Cedar Mill area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - At least eight people were injured, and dozens are displaced in an apartment fire in the Cedar Mill area early Saturday morning.

Crews are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in the 8000 block of SW Barnes Road. Multiple injuries reported and crews are working to rescue those entrapped in the building. Updates to follow. #pdxalerts — TVF&R (@TVFR) October 29, 2022

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrived first to the complex in the 800 block of Southwest Barnes Road just after 3 a.m. Deputies began to evacuate residents.

When Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the windows, roof and stairwell of the apartment building. They rescued seven people who were trapped inside. They also rescued multiple pets.

Eight people needed to be taken to the hospital. Some of them jumped from the second floor to escape the fire. Others suffered smoke inhalation and burns. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.

TVF&R called for a second alarm and Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to assist. Firefighters continued to attack the fire. Just before 5 a.m., they said it was brought under control. At least four units were damaged.

At least two dozen people are displaced. Authorities are working with apartment managers to help residents find shelter.

The fire is being investigated by both TVF&R and WCSO.

