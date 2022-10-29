Drier & Warmer Weekend Before Wet Halloween

Good morning!

We are seeing some rain very early this morning around Portland, especially on the far eastern parts of the metro around Troutdale. We’ll really just see a chance for rain or showers this morning and then should be dry the rest of the day. A stray shower is still possible into the afternoon though! Today will be the warmer day in our forecast, with highs right around 60. We’ll be mostly cloudy today, however expect some sun breaks through the afternoon and evening.

Tomorrow should remain mainly dry, with cloudy skies, however with a wet system just above us, it’s possible we will see some showers reaching Portland, especially in the evening. That wet weather above us will shift down into Oregon for your Monday, and we expect to see a rainy start to the day. Models are disagreeing on how long that rain sticks around though. Several suggest the rain will continue through the night, while some have us drying out in the afternoon, which would be good news for trick-or-treaters! We’ll keep our eyes on this throughout today and tomorrow.

Through this weekend and Monday, we won’t see any snow in the mountain. We have mostly dry conditions, and our snow level and temperatures are too high. That will change late Monday night into Tuesday, where we will likely see snow accumulating at pass level again. Travel will not be impacted for the next several days though.

After a rainy Monday, showers will continue Tuesday, and a few showers could linger into Wednesday. Thursday looks to be another dry day with mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday through Thursday will also be the coolest days in our forecast, with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows dropping into the low 40s and upper 30s. Those temps will feel chilly! We’ll be a little warmer Friday, and this is where we see the rain returning for, what looks like, could be a pretty wet day.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.