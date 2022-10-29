Driver runs over occupied homeless tent in Portland injuring 2.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A driver in a stolen Jeep ran over an occupied homeless tent in Portland, injuring two people and almost hitting other people on Friday afternoon.

According to the Spokesman for the Portland Police Bureau Sergeant Kevin Allen, officers spotted the stolen Jeep Cherokee occupied by two people asleep.

While the occupants of the Jeep were asleep, officers parked in front of behind the Jeep, boxing it in.

SEE ALSO: Drowsy driver crashes into Shari’s in Gresham, police say

When the driver woke up he started the Jeep and rammed the police vehicle in front, moving it out of the way. Then drove onto the sidewalk and over an occupied homeless tent.

Sergeant Allen said the driver didn’t stop and kept going down the sidewalk, almost injuring two other people.

SEE ALSO: Beaverton man accused of killing mother with sword makes first court appearance

One of the occupants of the tent was treated at the scene and the other was taken to a local hospital. Officers did not believe their injuries were life-threatening.

The driver of the Jeep got away and police were still looking for them.

The area of Hoyt and Broadway was closed as police worked the crime scene.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.