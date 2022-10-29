‘I can’t produce’: Work tools stolen from Clackamas single mother

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - A single mother in Clackamas is asking for the community’s help to find important logging tools that were stolen from her work truck on Thursday night or Friday morning.

Ellie Speaks said they stole a chainsaw, chaps and a gas canister. They also broke the ignition. These tools, necessary for her work, cost about $2,000 to replace, in addition to the truck repair costs.

“I feel like if it’s not yours, you shouldn’t take it, and if you want those things that you should work for those things versus taking somebody else’s belongings that either worked hard for,” Speaks said.

Speaks said the most expensive thing stolen was her chainsaw. On average, those can cost $1,800. And with her truck broken, she can’t even drop off already-cut wood to customers.

“I can’t produce, I can’t make deliveries, that puts some irritation and frustration in mind,” Speaks said.

Ellie said it would be ideal for whoever took her tools, to just bring them back. But in the meantime, she set up a Go FundMe to raise money to replace the items stolen. If you’d like to donate you can click here.

