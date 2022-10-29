Striking Weyerhaeuser workers in Pacific NW back to work

File photo
File photo(KPTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Union workers at the timber company Weyerhaeuser have ended their strike and could be back on the job as early as next week in Oregon and Washington.

More than 1,000 employees took to the picket line for 46 days because of sticking points over health care costs in union negotiations, KLCC Radio reported Saturday.

The union agreed to end the strike after Weyerhaeuser agreed on some fixed costs, instead of percentages.

Workers could be back Monday or Tuesday.

Weyerhaeuser, one of the world’s largest forest and forest products companies, owns nearly 12.4 million acres of timberland in the U.S., manages an additional 14 million acres in Canada and also make wood products.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portland Protest Aug 26
US gathered intel on Oregon protesters, report shows
8 injured in apartment fire in Cedar Mill area
The number of former St. Paul football player Austin Smith was retired Friday night.
St. Paul football retires number of fallen firefighter Austin Smith
A rollover crash damaged the viewing area of the Vista House on Saturday morning.
Vista House viewing area damaged in rollover crash