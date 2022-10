WASHINGTON D.C. (KPTV) - Check in with this story or watch the FOX 12 Twitter account for live updates from the NWSL championship game between the Portland Thorns and the Kansas City Current in Washington D.C.

Youngest MVP in NWSL history ✅



Scores four minutes into the #NWSLChampionship ✅



It’s @sophsssmith’s time



¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/OQHivx93VK — SI Soccer (@si_soccer) October 30, 2022

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN 🫡 https://t.co/aNtu5uNGgg — Portland Thorns FC (@ThornsFC) October 30, 2022

Sophia smith!!! On a breakaway 1-0 thorns — Paulina Aguilar (@_PaulinaAguilar) October 30, 2022

The fans have made it! pic.twitter.com/4gbM8leYNg — Paulina Aguilar (@_PaulinaAguilar) October 29, 2022

