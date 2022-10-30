Shower chances increase Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Big time forecast bust today. The inversion never lifted so we never saw those sunbreaks models were suggesting we’d get this afternoon. Portland stayed trapped underneath low clouds and that persistent mist today, while the mountains did see some dry breaks and sunshine. It was also quite sunny in the south Willamette Valley, allowing Eugene to get into the upper 60s today. Our high temperature in Portland topped out at 58 degrees.

A similar situation may happen tomorrow. It’ll be a cloudy start with some patchy fog and a shower chance in the morning as a wet system stalls out to the north of us. It’s a bit of a tricky forecast as models are showing Portland right on the edge of the precipitation. As the day goes on our shower chances will increase, so it’s looking likely we’ll see at least a couple showers in the afternoon and evening hours as the system creeps southward. The best chances for rain will be along the north coast and southwest Washington.

Halloween morning looks wet- a front will bring moderate rain to our area. Our GRAF model continues to show the metro area drying out in the late afternoon hours, while other models keep the rain around through the evening. Fingers crossed we get more model alignment tomorrow.

We’re not expecting any new snow in the Cascades until Monday night or Tuesday, which is when the snow level will start to drop to about pass level.

Tuesday and Wednesday look showery, with temperatures cooling into the low 50s. We’ll keep a close eye on overnight temps, as there’s a slight chance we could get closer to freezing Thursday morning. We may get a mainly dry day on Thursday before another round of wet weather arrives at the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.