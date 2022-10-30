Showers Arrive Sunday Before Rainy Halloween

Good morning! While most of us are starting out fairly dry this morning, we are also seeing some showers and areas of drizzle. A wet system is aimed just north of us, but showers are likely to impact the Portland area today. We may see a few early on, but those showers are likely to increase later today. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to right around 60. While showers will impact the metro area, further south in the Willamette Valley, the day will mostly be dry.

The wet system will shift south into tomorrow morning and we will see a wet day tomorrow. We expect to see rain for the first half of the day, then showers into the afternoon and evening. It looks like that wet weather will likely be there for the trick-or-treaters tomorrow. Showers will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are also likely going to get pretty cool at this time! Wednesday, temperatures may not even reach 50.

Thursday is likely to be a dry day in our forecast and will remain cool. We’ll start to get a little warmer Friday and Saturday, with temps back in the mid to upper 50s. At this time, rain will also return and Friday looks to be a fairly wet day, with a good chance that rain continues into Saturday. It will be a cool and wet start to November!

We won’t see any snow at the mountain today or tomorrow. Snow levels should drop enough Tuesday that we start to see some accumulating snow, though. Tuesday could bring about 1-3″ around Government Camp and will impact the passes.

