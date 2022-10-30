Vancouver family’s dog returned after few leads with help of nonprofit

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Although it may be the season for fear and fright, one Vancouver family got far more of it than they would have liked when their dog went missing for days.

Blake Hickmon, who owns the dog with his partner, Mary Crichton, explained the dog’s name is D’Artagnan, like the musketeer. However, he’s better known as Dart.

“It has been pointed out that ‘Dart’ is kind of ironic,” Hickmon said laughing.

About a week ago, Crichton and Dart were leaving Petco when a loud car went by, scaring the dog. It caused him to run and jerk the leash out of Crichton’s hand.

“He took off like a shot,” she said.

She lost view of him, not knowing which way he’d turned. Hickmon said the next day posters went up “at all of the coffee stands and all of the little stores.” They took to the internet where thousands of people offered up their help, but with no luck.

“We had no indication at all where he went,” Hickmon said.

Crichton was scared because she “had really given up,” and didn’t think she’d ever see him again. Crichton had a feeling he had to be around a duck pond near where Dart had taken off.

“She was certain he had to be somewhere in that area,” Hickmon said.

There was no word or sighting of the dog. All the while, a nonprofit called I Paw’d It Forward, led by a woman named Keri-Lyn Jakubs who is dedicated to finding lost animals, never gave up.

“The work she does is amazing,” Crichton said.

That’s when what Crichton thought was impossible happened: her dog was found. He was picked up by an ambulance just two blocks from the duck pond she swore he was at. The first responders who took him in got in touch with Jakubs, who knew exactly what to do next.

“She called us a couple of hours later,” Hickmon said smiling, “And asked, ‘Guess who I have?’”

That’s right, it was Dart.

“I couldn’t believe it, and then there he was. I don’t think there’s a way to describe that kind of emotion,” Crichton said.

Dart still had his leash on when he was found.

Hickmon and Crichton both said they’re very happy to have their dog back home where he belongs. Crichton said she’s going to be holding onto him a little bit tighter now. She also encourages people to chip their animals because it might have been easier to find him that way.

The two would also like to say that if you see an animal out and about, bring it up on the I Paw’d It Forward page. If you do, someone else might be able to find their lost animal.

The nonprofit also takes donations.

