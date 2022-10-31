1 injured, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. man was seriously injured and a second man arrested for vehicular assault after a crash between a motorcycle and a car on Saturday night, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., Police responded to Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast 159th Street. Police said they found the motorcycle driver, 60-year-old Richard Davis, lying in the road with a severe head injury.

Police said they determined Davis was driving north on NE 72nd, and as he neared the intersection with NE 159th, he slowed.

Following him in an Acura sedan was 34-year-old Mathew Wells, also of Vancouver, Wash. As Davis slowed his motorcycle, Wells attempted to drive around Davis, but collided with him instead.

Wells remained at the scene with Davis until emergency responders arrived, police said.

However, police determined Wells had been driving “under the influence of intoxicants” and was arrested for vehicular assault and booked into Clark County Jail.

The incident is still being investigated, police said.

