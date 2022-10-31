Fans greet champion Thorns at PDX for a warm homecoming

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Thorns fans made sure it was a warm welcome home for the champions, and many said they’ll never forget the moment the team secured their third NWSL Championship.

“Jumping up and down and hollering,” Denise Baker said. “I was just very excited.”

“The excitement was overwhelming, we love our Thorns,” Kevin Chesla said.

“They’re the first women’s team to have three stars, so I’m super excited,” Londynn, another Thorns fan, said.

Supporters said they were confident heading into the championship match.

“Game was over before it started and we knew it and loved every minute of it,” Dean Bolen said.

“We were pretty confident were watching at a bar, Grand Central, it was packed, it was crazy,” Arturo Solano said. “Everybody was super excited and it was a good time.”

“Beyond excited knew it was coming, it was inevitable this year,” Connor Baxter said. “The girls deserved it. It felt like a storybook ending to everything that’s been going on.”

Thorns fans wanted to make sure to greet the players at the airport as soon as they returned home.

Ana Mendoza said her decision to show up wasn’t just based on the outcome of the game.

“We do back them up and we’re supporting them no matter what, whether they won or lost we could’ve still been here,” Mendoza said.

Supporters said as they eagerly wait for next year, they’ll be keeping up with the players during the offseason.

“A lot of them go overseas to play, so I try and figure out who is going where,” Baxter said.

“When World Cup starts, so we’ll be watching as much of that as we can and anticipating next season,” Elliott Chesla said.

“We love you! Great job ladies!” Patty Chesla said.

The NWSL Championship rally for the Thorns is planned for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Providence Park. More details on the rally to come.

