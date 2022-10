PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Some fun Halloween yard displays have been set up for the holiday all over the Portland metro area, and one location in northwest seems to be from a galaxy far, far away.

The Outer Rim is the ultimate Halloween destination for Star Wars fans.

The Outer Rim, located at 9832 Northwest Nottage Drive, is the ultimate Halloween destination for Star Wars fans.

The Outer Rim is the ultimate Halloween destination for Star Wars fans.

For more information, click here.

The Outer Rim is the ultimate Halloween destination for Star Wars fans.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.