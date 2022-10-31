Hazel Dell bar owner arrested, accused of threatening employees at cannabis dispensary

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of a Hazel Dell bar was arrested late Saturday evening after he threatened employees at a cannabis dispensary, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:40 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an unwanted person at The Herbery, located at 1401 Northeast 78th Street. Employees reported a man was causing a disturbance, screaming, pacing back and forth, and refusing to leave the property after being denied entry into the business. The sheriff’s office said employees activated a silent panic alarm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man refused to show identification but claimed to be the owner of the 3 Monkeys Bar and Grill, which was located a short distance away. Deputies were able to confirm the man was Johnny Forsyth, the owner of the bar. He had reportedly threatened to get a gun and returned to the bar.

About 40 minutes later, deputies were called back to The Herbery through the silent panic alarm after Forsyth returned to the store. The sheriff’s office said employees feared he may be armed, so they locked their doors and activated the alarm.

The sheriff’s office said Forsyth kicked the glass doors several times before he left and returned to his bar. Deputies went to the 3 Monkeys Bar to arrest him. According to the sheriff’s office, Forsyth resisted arrest and kicked a deputy.

After being detained, Forsyth was taken to an area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained during his arrest. The deputy had minor injuries.

Forsyth was booked into the Clark County Jail for third-degree assault and harassment. Other charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.

