Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials

Westview High School was put under a brief lockdown on Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022.
Westview High School was put under a brief lockdown on Monday afternoon, Oct. 31, 2022.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities.

Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown but there was never any active threat. The lockdown has since been lifted after deputies found no credible threat.

Due to the disruption and concern among parents and guardians, the district decided to release students at 1 p.m. Buses will transport students on normal routes.

Bailey-Shah said law enforcement had confirmed that the call was a prank from out of state.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office backed up that statement in a tweet, saying, deputies confirmed there was no one with a gun and believe the call was a hoax/swatting.”

FOX 12 is working to gather more information and this story will be updated.

