Westview High School briefly locked down after prank call: officials

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - There was a large police presence outside of Westview High School in Washington County on Monday around noon after a prank call about a shooter, according to authorities.

Public Communications Officer for the Beaverton School District Shellie Bailey-Shah said the school was put on lockdown but there was never any active threat. The lockdown has since been lifted after deputies found no credible threat.

Due to the disruption and concern among parents and guardians, the district decided to release students at 1 p.m. Buses will transport students on normal routes.

Multiple deputies are at Westview High School due to a 911 call that said someone in the school had a gun. Deputies on scene confirmed there was no one with a gun and believe the call was a hoax/swatting. The school was on lockdown but the lockdown has been lifted. #PDXalerts pic.twitter.com/SN9GoqnDIP — Washington County Sheriff’s Office (Oregon) (@WCSOOregon) October 31, 2022

Bailey-Shah said law enforcement had confirmed that the call was a prank from out of state.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office backed up that statement in a tweet, saying, deputies confirmed there was no one with a gun and believe the call was a hoax/swatting.”

FOX 12 is working to gather more information and this story will be updated.

