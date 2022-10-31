Man arrested after stabbing at Hazel Dell Halloween party

CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) - A man was arrested Saturday in Hazel Dell and charged with stabbing a person at a Halloween party, according to the Clark County Sherriff’s Office.

At about 10:45 p.m., police responded to 10419 Northeast 25th Place, after a 911 call saying the suspect had shown up to a party and stabbed a person.

SEE ALSO: 8 injured in apartment fire in Cedar Mill area

When police arrived, the suspect was being held down by other party guests, and one person was bleeding from a large and deep cut. Police said the other guests were “shaken and emotional.”

After handcuffing the struggling suspect, police applied a tourniquet to the bleeding victim’s leg.

After more police arrived, 32-year-old Spencer James Duran of Vancouver, Wash. was loaded into a patrol car.

A second victim came forward with a “severe” cut on her foot. Police applied a tourniquet and trauma bandages to her foot as well as they waited for paramedics. Police said they later determined her injury had come from being trampled during the party guests’ struggle with Duran.

SEE ALSO: Vista House viewing area damaged in rollover crash

Duran was booked into the Clark County Jail and charged with assault, but police said there may be further charges as they complete an investigation.

The stabbing victim, 49-years-old Andrew Parks also of Vancouver, Wash. was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.