Man arrested for attempted kidnapping in Hazel Dell

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man has been charged in an attempted kidnapping that happened Saturday evening in Hazel Dell, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 p.m., deputies were called out to a robbery at the Fred Meyer in Hazel Dell. The sheriff’s office said an elderly woman called 911 to report a homeless man had gotten into the backseat of her car, threatened her with a gun, then fled on foot.

Deputies arrived to the scene and contacted the victim. The sheriff’s office said she reported the man told her “I have a gun to your head. Just drive or I’ll shoot you in the head.”

The victim reportedly told the man to get out of her car several times. The suspect apologized, saying he was “homeless and hungry” then got out of her car and ran away.

The suspect was not located in the immediate area, but the sheriff’s office said a person matching the suspect description was stopped and detained a few blocks away.

The victim was able to provide a positive identification of the suspect. The sheriff’s office said David Ryel was booked for first-degree attempted kidnapping and felony harassment. He was unarmed when arrested.

