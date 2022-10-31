November Starts Cool & Showery

It’s been a wet Halloween so far with steady rain. A stationary front won’t move much until later tonight. As the name implies, that means the current weather (rain) isn’t moving much. The big message is that you should be prepared for a wet Halloween evening! It’s possible that parts of the west metro area see the rain taper off a bit during the critical 5pm-8pm hours. At least temperatures will stay mild…around 50 degrees. Wind will be light too.

The next two days will feature cooler temperatures with off/on showers. There will be plenty of sunbreaks too, but in general it’s going to be a chilly start to November! The Cascades will pick up a few more inches of snow tomorrow & Wednesday with passes totally freezing up tomorrow night.

We will see mainly or all dry weather Thursday, just like last week when it was the only dry day of the week.

Weather turns more active Friday through the early part of next week. A strong cold front with heavy rain should pass through the region Friday night with briefly heavy rain. Timing and intensity is uncertain at this point; but most likely we have some sort of soaker on the way that night. More rain or showers will continue through next Monday/Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.