Oregon 6-month-old found 89 days after being reported missing

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old child named Oakley Miller has been safely found 89 days after he was reported missing.

According to the Oregon Department of Human Services, Oakley went missing on Aug. 3 from the La Grande area and was found safe on Oct. 30.

When Oakley was reported missing, the OHS said he was at risk after being taken by his mother, McKinzie Simonis.

At the time, OHS believed Miller and Simonis were somewhere near La Grande and may have been staying at a hotel in the area, possibly with Miller’s father, Remington Miller.

